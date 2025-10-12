Karan Johar mocks Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood controversy, filmmaker asks 'Wankhede mein...'

At the 70th Filmfare Awards, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, as hosts, took playful digs at each other to incite laughter. The filmmaker took a subtle dig at Aryan Khan's controversy with Sameer Wankhede.

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are close friends and often indulge in playful banter. Recently, the duo displayed their camaraderie at the 70th Filmfare Awards held on October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad, where the filmmaker seemed to take a subtle dig at Aryan Khan's controversy with Sameer Wankhede.



Karan Johar takes a dig at Shah Rukh for Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood controversy

At the Filmfare Awards, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, as hosts, took playful digs at each other to incite laughter. The conversation began as SRK noticed KJo's weight loss, saying "Bohot alag lag rahe ho" (You look quite different). To this, KJo attributed it to increased exercise, saying "Zyada exercise karne laga hoon aajkal" (I've been working out more these days). SRK jokingly asked if he was planning to try Ozempic, a weight-loss drug, before quickly correcting himself and saying, "Ahh Olympics".

KJo, not missing a beat, shot back with his signature wit, "Haan, Wankhede mein hai Olympics. Aaoge?" (Yeah, the Olympics are being held in Wankhede this year. Will you come?). This was a clever reference to Sameer Wankhede, who has filed a Rs 2 crore defamation case over Aryan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.



About The Ba***ds of Bollywood controversy

Sameer Wankhede sued The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Netflix for defamation over what he claimed was a character in the show that parodied him. He claimed that the series, which marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut, was deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation. It was also believed that Aryan mocked the former NCB officer who arrested him during a raid on a cruise ship. Khan spent nearly a month in jail; however, in May 2022, after a re-investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Delhi, the NCB dropped all charges against Khan due to a "lack of sufficient evidence".