Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar marks 27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with unseen BTS memories with SRK, Kajol, Rani Mukerji: 'Set filled with...'

Karan Johar marks 27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with BTS photos, delighting fans and celebrating the film’s timeless legacy.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 02:00 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Karan Johar marks 27 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with unseen BTS memories with SRK, Kajol, Rani Mukerji: 'Set filled with...'
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar recently marked the 27th anniversary of his iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by sharing rare behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from the sets. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, '27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai… a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness. Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film… it means everything to me!'

The post instantly took fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The images show candid moments with the film’s lead stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, capturing the fun, laughter, and camaraderie on set. Some pictures even feature Johar’s late father, Yash Johar, highlighting the strong family-like atmosphere that went into making the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans and celebrities join the celebration

The anniversary post received an outpouring of love from both fans and fellow actors. Fans shared their admiration, commenting on how the film redefined romantic comedies in Bollywood. Celebrities also joined the celebration, sending emojis, heartfelt messages, and congratulations to Karan Johar for creating a movie that continues to charm audiences even after more than two decades.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: A timeless classic

Released on October 16, 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved films. Its mix of romance, friendship, memorable music, and iconic moments continues to resonate with audiences of all generations. Karan Johar’s nostalgic BTS tribute not only celebrates the film’s legacy but also reminds fans why this movie still holds a special place in the hearts of millions.

With this heartfelt gesture, Johar has shown that even 27 years later, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to spread joy, laughter, and nostalgia, proving that some films truly are timeless.

