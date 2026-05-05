Karan Johar makes first statement after debuting in Met Gala 2026: ‘Life comes full circle’

Karan Johar made his debut at the Met Gala 2026, wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit inspired by Raja Ravi Varma and called the moment a 'full circle' experience, celebrating Indian art and culture.

At the Met Gala 2026, Filmmaker Karan Johar made his debut and expressed this moment as one that made him feel life had come 'full circle.' He also expressed with a note of gratitude reflecting on his journey from being a cinema lover to walking the global fashion event’s iconic red carpet.

Karan Johar’s emotional Met Gala debut:

Karan again attended the Met Gala 2026 in New York and there he wore a custom ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. The outfit was inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma and aligned with the event theme 'Costume Art.' The outfit has different featured hand-painted details and a dramatic cape, designed as a 'moving canvas' and the look blended fashion with storytelling. Karan expressed his experience on social media. Karan wrote that from being a 'wide-eyed dreamer' and being fascinated by cinema and costume to standing on the steps of the Met Gala, the journey felt surreal. The filmmaker talked about the moment and the platform is just not about the fashion; it is about representing Indian culture and storytelling on a global platform.

Karan's tribute to art and Indian heritage:

Karan brings the classical highlights that his outfit paid homage to the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma and it shows Indian art in a contemporary fashion. He said it as an effort to let traditional art live again through motion and design. He also credited his long-time collaborator Manish Malhotra, calling their 30-year friendship a creative journey filled with 'firsts'.

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Met Gala 2026 and its significance:

The world's most prestigious fashion event is 'The Met Gala', held annually in New York to raise funds for the Costume Institute. Known for its thematic red carpet, it brings together global celebrities who showcase avant-garde interpretations of the chosen theme and show different art and culture in the form of fashion.