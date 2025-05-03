Taking to Instagram, Kapil Sharma shared a jogging video from his vacation at a hill station with the caption that read, “Push harder, Nature has your back #mountains #gratitude.”

Comedian Kapil Sharma is once again making headlines, but this time it's not for his stand-up routines or TV shows. The popular comedian has recently shared a jogging video from his vacation, which has sparked a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike. While some are praising his fitness, others are trolling him for allegedly faking it. Some even noticed his drastic weight loss and compared him to filmmaker Karan Johar. Let's dive into the controversy surrounding Kapil Sharma's latest viral video.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil Sharma shared a jogging video from his vacation at a hill station with the caption that read, “Push harder, Nature has your back #mountains #gratitude.” In the clip, the comedian can be seen wearing a white hoodie paired with orange shorts, sneakers and pair of sunglasses. He has also put headphones on as he runs amid nature. While some praise his fitness, others troll him for allegedly faking it, questioning why he took a camera while jogging. The video has garnered over 3 million views and 2.5 lakh likes. Fans and critics alike have commented, with some accusing him of doing it for show and others suggesting he remove his headphones to truly experience nature.

Some users also drew comparisons between Kapil Sharma's fitness journey and Karan Johar's, poking fun at their similar transformations. Comments ranged from humorous jabs like "Fact: Comedians turn into Karan Johar when they lose weight" to teasing remarks such as "Why do you look like Karan Johar?" and "How are you running, bro? Just like Karan Johar." Others playfully likened Kapil's appearance to Karan Johar's, with one user even saying, "You look like Karan Johar now." These lighthearted comments reflect the public's fascination with celebrity fitness journeys and the comparisons that often follow.



Kapil's recent fitness transformation has sparked buzz, with some speculating about the methods behind his weight loss. Rumours have emerged suggesting he might have used Ozempic injections, similar to speculations surrounding Karan Johar's weight loss journey. Ozempic, known for its weight management properties, has been a topic of discussion among celebrities, with some facing scrutiny over their rapid transformations. While Kapil hasn't addressed these rumours, his fitness journey continues to be a subject of interest and debate among fans and critics alike. On the work front, Kapil is set to appear in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.