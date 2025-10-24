FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, reporting from October 24 to November 1; Check details inside

World’s fastest bullet train CR450 begins trial run in THIS country, reaches record 453 km/h speed; Check route, travel time and more

Karan Johar has epic reply to Manish Malhotra's complain: 'I have seen your...'

Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's pollution crisis deepens with overall AQI at 293, IMD predicts rain on..., check full forecast here

Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 Plus available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, here's all you need to know

Hyderabad-Bengaluru private bus catches fire after bike collision, at least 20 passengers feared dead

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi set to kickstart poll campaign from Samastipur today

Piyush Goyal issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to engage with...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...

Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, fai

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in, reporting from October 24 to November 1; Check details inside

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 seat allotment result released at mcc.nic.in

World’s fastest bullet train CR450 begins trial run in THIS country, reaches record 453 km/h speed; Check route, travel time and more

World’s fastest bullet train CR450 begins trial run in THIS country

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar has epic reply to Manish Malhotra's complain: 'I have seen your...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra's friendship dates back decades and continues to be a collaborative bond, marked by a shared love for films, a deep personal connection, and years of working together. The duo brought their camaraderie during the premiere episode of the Pitch To Get Rich. During the show, their humorous exchange stole the limelight. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 08:00 AM IST

Karan Johar has epic reply to Manish Malhotra's complain: 'I have seen your...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra's friendship dates back decades and continues to be a collaborative bond, marked by a shared love for films, a deep personal connection, and years of working together. The duo brought their camaraderie during the premiere episode of the Pitch To Get Rich. During the show, their humorous exchange stole the limelight. 

The show, which features Karan and Manish, alongside Malaika Arora, Darpan Sanghvi and Dhruv Sharma on the panel, has a concept where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in just 60 seconds. While several contestants struggled to impress, Karan and Manish's funny banter became the highlight of the show. Manish jokingly took a dig at Karan, stating that the filmmaker never gives him credit for his “day and night hard work."  To this, Karan instantly replied with a sarcastic quip: “I have seen your price tags — you are well-compensated for that hard work! And your turnover is…”

Most recently, Karan Johar took to social media to praise Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. He called it a perfect mix of warmth, glamour, and love. The glitzy bash brought together Bollywood’s celebrities for an evening of celebrations, festive cheer, and memorable moments. On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his look and wrote, “The @manishmalhotra05 Diwali bash flags off the Diwali celebrations…. Last night his party was a beautiful blend of warmth, glamour and love…. Manish knows how to throw a party!!!! in @manishmalhotra05 styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.santos.”In the photos, KJo could be seen dressed in a stylish black kurta pyjama that he paired with chic sunglasses and a ring. The pictures show him striking different poses for the camera. 

Karan Johar shares a close bond of friendship with Manish Malhotra and has been a regular attendee at his extravagant Diwali parties over the years. They first met on the set of the 1993 film Gumrah, and their bond grew from there, developing into one of the most enduring friendships in the film industry.  

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or 23? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, significance of tilak ritual
Bhai Dooj 2025: Is it on October 22 or 23? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, sig
Karan Johar has epic reply to Manish Malhotra's complain: 'I have seen your...'
Karan Johar has epic reply to Manish Malhotra's complain: 'I have seen your...'
Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant for asking her to..., netizens react; WATCH
Viral video shows woman slamming Delhi's Taj Hotel restaurant for asking her to.
Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with 'difficult man' Salman Khan: 'She realised very early in life...'
Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with Salman Khan
PM Modi responds to US President Trump's Diwali greetings amid trade talks, says, 'May our great...'
PM Modi responds to Trump's Diwali greetings, says, 'May our great...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE