Karan Johar has epic reply to Manish Malhotra's complain: 'I have seen your...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra's friendship dates back decades and continues to be a collaborative bond, marked by a shared love for films, a deep personal connection, and years of working together. The duo brought their camaraderie during the premiere episode of the Pitch To Get Rich. During the show, their humorous exchange stole the limelight.

The show, which features Karan and Manish, alongside Malaika Arora, Darpan Sanghvi and Dhruv Sharma on the panel, has a concept where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in just 60 seconds. While several contestants struggled to impress, Karan and Manish's funny banter became the highlight of the show. Manish jokingly took a dig at Karan, stating that the filmmaker never gives him credit for his “day and night hard work." To this, Karan instantly replied with a sarcastic quip: “I have seen your price tags — you are well-compensated for that hard work! And your turnover is…”

Most recently, Karan Johar took to social media to praise Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. He called it a perfect mix of warmth, glamour, and love. The glitzy bash brought together Bollywood’s celebrities for an evening of celebrations, festive cheer, and memorable moments. On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his look and wrote, “The @manishmalhotra05 Diwali bash flags off the Diwali celebrations…. Last night his party was a beautiful blend of warmth, glamour and love…. Manish knows how to throw a party!!!! in @manishmalhotra05 styled by @ekalakhani @sheldon.santos.”In the photos, KJo could be seen dressed in a stylish black kurta pyjama that he paired with chic sunglasses and a ring. The pictures show him striking different poses for the camera.

Karan Johar shares a close bond of friendship with Manish Malhotra and has been a regular attendee at his extravagant Diwali parties over the years. They first met on the set of the 1993 film Gumrah, and their bond grew from there, developing into one of the most enduring friendships in the film industry.



