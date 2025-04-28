In a bizarre incident in Delhi, a groom called off his wedding after Channa Mereya's song was played at the event. The heart-wrenching track from Karan Johar's 2016 film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, with the emotional lyrics and soulful melody of the song apparently struck a chord with the groom, transporting him back to memories of his ex-partner. As the song played, the groom was overwhelmed with emotions, and the thought of moving forward with his new life seemed unbearable. Despite the wedding preparations and the presence of guests, the groom made the shocking decision to cancel the ceremony, leaving everyone in attendance stunned and bewildered. Now, Karan Johar has reacted to the weird incident that took place over his iconic song, Channa Mereya.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan Johar shared a screenshot of the news about the groom calling off his wedding due to the song "Channa Mereya" and reacted to it with a single word: "Huh!". The director's concise yet intriguing response has sparked curiosity, leaving many to wonder if he was expressing surprise, amusement, or even a hint of irony, given the song's emotional impact on the groom.





For the unversed, Karan Johar's 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil explores the complexities of relationships and unrequited love. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, with a memorable cameo by Fawad Khan that adds depth to the narrative. The poignant song "Channa Mereya," plays at one of the film's pivotal moments, when Ranbir's character comes to terms with Anushka's character moving on and settling down with someone else.



Meanwhile, Karan Johar's films have several iconic songs that beautifully capture love and pain. Some notable ones include "Bole Chudiyan" and "Suraj Hua Madham" from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, "Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aa" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others. These songs showcase a range of emotions, from romantic duets to heart-wrenching ballads, making them unforgettable.