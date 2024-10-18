Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announce their film together which will also star R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The release date of the film is...

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar are teaming up once again for an exciting new film project inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair. Known for their successful collaborations in movies like Kesari and Good Newwz, the duo announced their latest venture, which will focus on a significant historical event – the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The announcement was made on Friday, October 18, when the filmmakers shared the first poster, revealing the release date of the yet-to-be-titled film.

The poster was shared on Instagram by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, with a caption that read, “An untold story, an unheard truth.” The upcoming film will feature Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, and it is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 14, 2025. The project is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, and the text on the poster hints at a gripping storyline, stating, “The Untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India's top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British empire.”

The film is based on true events and draws inspiration from the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The book delves into a defamation lawsuit filed by Michael O'Dwyer, who was the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, against C. Sankaran Nair. Nair was a prominent Indian lawyer, politician, and reformer who played a crucial role in India's fight for independence. The story is expected to bring to light Nair's courageous stand against the British authorities in the aftermath of the massacre.

The upcoming courtroom drama will see Akshay Kumar taking on the role of a lawyer during the pre-independence era. The film is produced by Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. This project also marks the first time that Akshay Kumar will be sharing the screen with R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

In addition to this film, Akshay Kumar has a busy schedule with other major projects, including Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle. Meanwhile, R. Madhavan is set to appear in an upcoming film directed by Aditya Dhar, alongside stars like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.

