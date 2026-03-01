Karan Aujla takes over Delhi in P-POP CULTURE India Tour opener, historic show draws 75,000 fans to JLN Stadium

Karan Aujla delivered an unforgettable show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi that fused Punjabi pop with atmospheric production. His P-POP CULTURE India Tour will continue in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chadingarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana in March and April 2026.

Global Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla made history on Saturday evening, kicking off his highly anticipated P-POP CULTURE India Tour produced by Team Innovation with a sold-out performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Over 75,000 fans packed the stadium, marking India's second highest-attended single-day concert after Coldplay, and establishing him as India's highest selling live event Punjabi act. Known for his genre-blending sound and high-energy performances, Aujla delivered an unforgettable show that fused Punjabi pop with atmospheric production. The P-POP CULTURE Tour which debuted in the Middle East before arriving in India, came alive on stage, transforming the stadium into a pulsating arena of light, sound and kinetic energy.



The concert opened with a high-octane DJ set by DJ Chetas, whose groovy mixes set the tone for the night. Aujla then made a dramatic entrance from below the main stage on a pop-up lift, immediately igniting the crowd. Midway through the show, he further wowed fans with a zipline traverse across the stadium, connecting with audiences on multiple tiers and the stadium floor, creating a full 360-degree immersive experience. The international-grade production was groundbreaking: from a 50-foot-high main stage with a supporting C-Stage to IMAX-style LED screens, synchronized drone visuals and vibrant stage props including giant sunflowers, flags combined with fire effects, flares, and bass-driven sound to amplify the night’s high-energy spectacle.



Aujla's setlist was a masterful journey through his biggest hits and fan favorites, beginning with the high-energy opener MF Gabhru, followed by Boli, 52 Bars, Take It Easy, Him, Ima Do My Thing, I Really Do and the title track P-POP CULTURE. The momentum carried through Winning Speech, Softly, Bachke Bachke, Admirin U, and a dynamic medley of IDK How, White Brown Black, Players and Mexico, before diving into beloved crowd-pleasers like Tauba Tauba, Jee Ni Lagda, Boyfriend, On Top, Wavy, Don’t Look, Rim vs Jhanjar and For A Reason medley. The night culminated with an explosive finale featuring Try Me, Daytona and Gangsta, each performance met with thunderous fan response, keeping the stadium electric from start to finish.

Talking about his historic show in Delhi, Karan Aujla stated, "Tonight was more than just a concert; it was a celebration of culture and a moment where we all connected through the one language of love, passion and unity. To see all of Delhi show up and celebrate with me, feeling the energy live, was truly humbling. Delhi, you made history with me tonight, and this is just the beginning of the P-POP CULTURE revolution. Pind ton ithe takk, eh ik sapna hai jo sach ho giya."



Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation added, "What we achieved tonight in Delhi is nothing short of revolutionary. The scale, technological innovation and fan engagement redefine what live music can be in India, creating a massive cultural and economic impact."



Following Delhi, the 11-city India leg includes Mumbai and Pune (March 3), Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), Bengaluru (March 29), Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 12).

