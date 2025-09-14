Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh and other Punjabi singers who took desi beats to international charts

Punjabi beats have gone international! From selling out arenas to topping charts, these five singers have taken desi music across borders and made the world groove to their tunes.

Punjabi music is no longer limited to India, it’s shaking up global charts, streaming platforms, and even the biggest international festivals. Here are five Punjabi singers who broke barriers and set new records worldwide.

1. Karan Aujla

Known as the 'Geet'an Di Machine,' Karan Aujla has become a global streaming sensation. His albums and singles trend worldwide, earning millions of plays. Recently, his presence on international stages has shown how Punjabi pop is truly crossing borders.

2. Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. With sold-out concerts in North America, the UK, and Australia, he’s proved that Punjabi music can fill some of the biggest arenas in the world.

3. Shubh

Canadian-born Shubh has quickly risen as a global star. His tracks have stormed international charts, especially in Canada, winning massive love from the Punjabi diaspora and beyond. His success shows how Punjabi rap is now mainstream worldwide.

4. Jass Manak

Jass Manak is one of the most-streamed Punjabi singers ever. Songs like 'Prada' and 'Lehanga' have crossed hundreds of millions of views online, making him a household name not just in India, but globally.

5. AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon redefined Punjabi music for a new generation. With songs like 'Brown Munde' crossing 100M+ streams, he has become an international face of Punjabi hip-hop and R&B, dominating global playlists.