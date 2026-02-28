FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Aujla's Delhi concert to see 70,000 fans, set to become India's second largest single-day stadium show after Coldplay

Karan Aujla's Delhi concert, as part of his P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026, promises unprecedented stage production, including a 50-foot-high stage, IMAX-style LED screen visuals, synchronised drone shows, and immersive fan interaction concepts.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 10:23 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Karan Aujla's Delhi concert to see 70,000 fans, set to become India's second largest single-day stadium show after Coldplay
Karan Aujla P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026
Global Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla is gearing up to kick off the highly anticipated P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 with a potentially record-shattering stadium show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 28 2026, marking his first-ever headline performance in a major Indian stadium.

The organiser and promoter company Team Innovation is billing the opener as one of the largest single-day concert experiences ever staged in the national capital, with an anticipated crowd of over 70,000 fans making it the second highest-attended concert in Indian history. The tour overall is expected to witness an unprecedented 5 lac plus footfall with estimated $30 million in revenue generation and 10,000 short-term employment creation per city through venue operations, security, hospitality and logistics

The current record for India’s largest concert is held by Coldplay, whose Music of the Spheres World Tour finale at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium in January 2025 drew over 134,000 attendees, becoming the first ticketed concert in Indian history to cross the 100,000-plus mark.

Other major international and Indian acts have also drawn significant crowds in recent years. Diljit Dosanjh’s 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour attracted roughly 50,000 fans per stadium show, while American rapper Travis Scott’s Delhi performance in October 2025 drew 50,000–60,000 attendees. International pop star Dua Lipa performed at a Mumbai stadium show in 2024 to over 30,000 fans, reflecting India’s rapidly growing appetite for large-scale global and homegrown live acts.

The Delhi concert promises unprecedented stage production, including a 50-foot-high stage, IMAX-style LED screen visuals, synchronised drone shows, and immersive fan interaction concepts. Aujla is also planning a dramatic Michael Jackson-inspired entrance, including a zipline traverse across the stadium to connect with fans on multiple tiers and on the stadium floor, creating a full 360-degree concert experience. The opening spectacle will also feature young bikers riding onto the stage, a dramatic visual nod to the pind culture that has long influenced Aujla’s music and storytelling, blending rustic Punjabi identity with high-octane stadium theatrics.

The P-POP CULTURE tour is part of Aujla’s global run, which began in late 2025 in Abu Dhabi and spans the United States, Europe, Canada, and the United Kingdom before returning to India. The India leg, from February 2026 through April 2026, brings stadium-scale production and arena energy nationwide.

With ticket prices ranging from INR 999 to INR 15,00,000, the tour offers multiple access zones including Fanpit, VIP, General Access, VVIP Tables, King Of Good Times Lounge, and the HSBC Starstruck P-POP Pit, giving family going audiences a diverse option to experience the show at their preferred scale.

The 11-city India run begins in New Delhi on February 28, followed by Mumbai and Pune on March 3 with special Holi Edition shows. The tour then travels to Ahmedabad (March 7), Chandigarh (March 14), Indore (March 21), and Bengaluru (March 29). April dates include Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 12). The expansive routing underscores the surging nationwide appetite for Punjabi pop, spanning both metropolitan hubs and Tier-2 markets.

This India stretch follows Aujla’s successful 2024 It Was All A Dream Tour, which drew more than 200,000 fans across multiple cities and cemented his reputation as one of the country’s most bankable live performers. With P-POP CULTURE, he appears set to raise the bar once again, delivering international-grade production, immersive visuals, and potentially record-breaking attendance across India.

