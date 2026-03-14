Karan Aujla's Chandigarh concert to stream live on this OTT platform; here's when, where, how you can watch his performance

Karan Aujla's Chandigarh concert will stream exclusively on JioHotstar on 14 March 2026 from 7:30 PM onwards.

The OTT giant JioHotstar is all set to stream an exclusive concert by Punjabi pop sensation Karan Aujla, bringing one of India’s most celebrated music stars directly to audiences across the country. The electrifying performance will take place in Chandigarh on 14th March 2026, with streaming commencing at 7:30 PM.

The high-energy concert will be aired exclusively on JioHotstar as a one-time stream, offering fans a front-row experience to some of Karan Aujla’s biggest hits and crowd-favourite tracks. Spanning approximately 2.5 to 3 hours, the concert promises an immersive showcase of Karan Aujla's distinctive style, blending infectious Punjabi pop beats with powerful lyrics and raw emotion. The stream will primarily be in Hindi along with Punjabi, enabling fans across regions to tune in and celebrate the music together.

Speaking about the stream, Karan Aujla said, "I'm thrilled that JioHotstar is bringing the Chandigarh show to fans across the country. Music has a way of bringing people together, and I love that everyone can celebrate P-POP CULTURE as one big family."

Karan Aujla's Chandigarh concert will stream exclusively on JioHotstar on 14 March 2026 from 7:30 PM onwards. This is his fourth concert as part of his ongoing P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026. Earlier, he performed in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. The Punjabi pop star will next perform in Indore (March 21), Bengaluru (March 29), Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10) and Ludhiana (April 14). He is also set to perform again in Mumbai on April 12.

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