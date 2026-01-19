Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more

As part of his P-Pop Culture India Tour, Karan Aujla will be performing in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana from February to April 2026.

Marking his birthday with an exciting announcement, global Punjabi music heavyweight Karan Aujla has officially extended his highly anticipated P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026, adding Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana to the itinerary. With this expansion, the monumental tour now spans 11 cities across the country including debut stadium performances, firmly cementing its status as the largest Punjabi pop tour ever staged in India.

The decision to add new cities comes in response to record breaking fan demand and months of online petition, following a record-breaking on-sale in late November of last year that saw over 1,00,000 tickets sold within the first hour of general sales—a first-of-its-kind achievement for any Punjabi artist in history. With the expanded routing, the promoters now project a landmark footfall exceeding 5,00,000 fans across all cities that will redefine Indian touring while fueling the live music economy boom—generating opportunities for corporate sponsorships, local vendors, hotels, transport, and production crews nationwide.

The newly added cities underscore the pan-India rise of Punjabi pop culture and pay homage to its non-regional mainstream appeal, with demand pouring in from western, eastern and northern India alike. From cultural capitals to emerging live-entertainment hubs, the tour’s expansion reflects Karan Aujla’s unparalleled connect with audiences nationwide and reinforces his position as India’s highest-selling Punjabi live artist and most streamed Punjabi artists on Spotify.

The P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 builds on the phenomenal momentum of Aujla’s record-shattering It Was All A Dream India Tour in 2024, which drew over 2,00,000 fans across 10 shows, as part of a global run that generated more than USD 15 million in revenue across Canada, the United Kingdom, North America, New Zealand and India. The tour also follows a series of historic global milestones, including Aujla becoming the first-ever Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, and the chart-topping success of his critically acclaimed album P-POP CULTURE. Released in August 2025, P-POP CULTURE debuted at #1 on Spotify and Apple Music across India and Canada, with all 11 tracks charting simultaneously, and went on to become the highest-debuting Punjabi-language album on the Canadian Billboard Charts.

Exclusively produced and promoted by Team Innovation, the tour promises a world-class, immersive live experience, combining cutting-edge visuals, genre-defining production, star studded cameos and a powerful cultural narrative. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring tracks from P-POP CULTURE alongside Aujla’s biggest global hits, with signature high-energy performances and surprise celebrity appearances in every city.

Karan Aujla states, "The love from India has always been unreal, and my fans have truly been my day ones. As I turn a year older, I wanted to keep them at the centre of the celebration. Expanding the tour and visiting more cities is my way of celebrating this journey with everyone who’s been part of it."

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, "Karan Aujla is the ultimate fan-first artist, turning a personal milestone into a nationwide celebration. With Tier 2 cities and cultural capitals embracing Punjabi pop, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Ludhiana have emerged as key live-music markets, proving that the genre’s reach now spans far beyond Tier 1 metros. The response to the P-POP CULTURE India Tour has been historic. The speed of ticket sales and the demand from across the country made this expansion inevitable. This tour is not just breaking records—it’s redefining the scale and future of Punjabi music touring in India."

Tour Details

28th February 2026 - New Delhi

3rd March 2026 – Mumbai (Holi show)

3rd March 2026 – Pune (Holi show)

7th March 2026- Ahmedabad

14th March 2026- Chandigarh

21st March 2026 - Indore

29th March 2026 - Bengaluru

3rd April 2026 – Kolkata

5th April 2026 – Jaipur

10th April 2026 – Lucknow

12th April 2026- Ludhiana

Tickets for the Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water Presents P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 are available exclusively on District. With ticket prices ranging from INR 999 to INR 11,00,000, the tour offers multiple access zones including Fanpit, VIP, General Access, VVIP Crystal Tables, Ruby Tables, King Of Good Times Lounge and the HSBC Starstruck P-POP Pit, giving family going audiences a diverse option to experience the show at their preferred scale.

Following its debut in the Middle East and the subsequent India run, the P-POP CULTURE World Tour will continue its global journey across the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada and the United Kingdom, further solidifying Aujla’s stature as a defining global force in contemporary Punjabi music.

