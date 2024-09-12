Meet actor who heads ‘Kapoor family of Pakistan’, was married to Bollywood diva, worked with Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay

The Kapoor family is the benchmark for measuring the success and influence of film clans. The family has given more stars and filmmakers than any other family of south Asia. That is why any successful film family is compared to the Kapoors. For the longest time, the Mega family (of Chiranjeevi) was called the Kapoors of the south. And now, we have a Kapoor family of Pakistan as well.

The Kapoor family of Pakistan

While there are few film families in Pakistan, the extended family of Jawed Sheikh is often called the Kapoor family of Pakistan. Jawed Sheikh is a veteran of Pakistani cinema and his children Momal and Shahzad are stars in their own right. His younger brother Saleem is also an actor, while his brother-in-law Behroze Sabzwari is a popular actor and voice artiste. In a recent interview, Momal Sheikh admitted there were similarities to the Kapoors and her family. “I suppose, if you include Behroze and Saleem uncles’ families, we are the Kapoors of Pakistan... We are the Sheikhs and Behroze uncle is Sabzwari. He is my phuppa (uncle) as he is married to Safeena phuppo (aunt), who is the sister of my father. Salim chacha (uncle) and baba (my father) are brothers of course and like Kapoors, we are the Sheikh family of Lollywood,” she said.

Who is Jawed Sheikh?

Born in 1954, Jawed Sheikh began his acting career in 1974 and soon established himself as one of the leading men in Pakistani cinema. In the 90s, he began directing films and TV shows as well. In 2005, he switched to Bollywood films, first appearing in Shikhar with Shahid Kapoor and Jaan-E-Mann with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. He famously played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Om Shanti Om, before appearing in other films like Namastey London, Jannat, Yuvvraaj, and Tamasha.

From 1981-87, Jawed Sheikh was married to fellow Pakistani actress and Bollywood star Salma Agha. The actress and singer is best remembered for her starring role in the 1982 hit Nikaah and appeared in a number of Bollywood films through the 80s.

