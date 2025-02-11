Kapil Sharma and his entire team were slated to promote their Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.

Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent has been mired in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive comments in its latest episode. Amidst this huge uproar, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur have revealed that Kapil Sharma and his entire team were slated to promote The Great Indian Kapil Show on India's Got Latent.

In his latest vlog on YouTube, Archana Puran Singh shared behind the scenes footage from the recent announcement of the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The video has been titled 'Kapil Sharma Show On Netflix - Parde Ke Peechhe Ki Exclusive Jhalkiyaan.' On February 3, Netflix India had announced its 2025 slate at a grand event in Mumbai.

In the last two minutes in her vlog, Archana is seen saying to Rajiv in the video, "Abhi hum Latent pe jaayenge, jab bhi hoga (We will now go to India's Got Latent, whenever it is)." Rajiv then replies to her, "Do mahine baad, abhi toh woh gaya hua hai bahar (After two months, now Samay Raina is outside India)." Samay is now touring the United States of America for his stand-up comedy shows.

With demands to ban India's Got Latent rising with each day, we would have to wait and watch if the YouTube show is able to sustain in the future. The whole controversy erupted when the famous podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia appeared in the latest members-only episode of India's Got Latent and asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?". His comment has received immense backlash.

Though Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology for his controversial remark on the show, several complaints and a few FIRs have been registered against him and the makers of India's Got Latent, including Samay Raina. YouTube has also blocked the particular episode, following orders from the Indian government.