Team Kapil Sharma took to its Instagram and shared a video, set to the tune of KK's emotional song Pyaar Ke Pal, featuring the special moments Das Dada aka Krishna Das shared with multiple celebrities on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma team shared a heartbreaking news on its Instagram on Wednesday, informing everyone that one of its team members Das Dada has passed away. Das Dada, whose real name was Krishna Das, had been working as an associate photographer with the comedian since The Kapil Sharma Show began in 2016 on Sony TV.

Team Kapil Sharma shared a video, set to the tune of KK's emotional song Pyaar Ke Pal, featuring the special moments Krishna Das shared with multiple celebrities on the Kapil Sharma show. Along with the clip, it wrote, "A very heavy heart today...We have lost Das Dada, the soul behind the lens, who captured countless beautiful moments with us since the beginning of The Kapil Sharma Show. More than just an associate photographer, he was family always smiling, always kind, and always there."

"His presence brought warmth and light, not just through his camera, but in every moment he shared with us. You will be missed beyond words, Dada. Rest in peace. Your memories will live on in every frame and every heart", the caption concluded. Kiku Sharda, who is seen playing various characters in Kapil's shows, shared the same video on his Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Will miss you Das Dada", and added several red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, after The Kapil Sharma Show ended on TV in 2023, Kapil Shrma launched The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix in 2024. Last year, the OTT show saw two seasons with thirteen episodes each on the streaming platform. The Great Indian Kapil Show will soon return to Netflix as its third season was announced at the Next on Netflix event held in Mumbai in February 2025.

READ | Made in Rs 120 crore, this movie bombed at box office, couldn't even earn half its budget, starred superstar, clashed with Akshay Kumar film, earned Rs...