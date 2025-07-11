Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath's Kap's Cafe issues first statement after firing incident: 'We are processing this shock, but..'

Hours after the extremists fired nine bullets at Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, the team shared a public statement, expressing shock over the violent attack.

Kapil Sharma's wife, Ginni Chatrath Kap's Cafe issued the first statement after it was attacked by gunfire. On the official Instagram page of the eatry, the team stated that their in shock with this act of violence, but also assured that they will be back soon. The statement reads, "We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock but we are not giving up."



