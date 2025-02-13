An old joke by Kapil Sharma about 'parents playing kabaddi' is doing the rounds online.

A comment made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia about parents on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, has sparked a huge controversy. The remark led to outrage against both the joke and the show.

Many celebrities and influencers who participated have found themselves caught up in legal issues. As a result, Samay Raina has decided to delete not only this particular episode but all the episodes of the show, saying the situation has become too overwhelming for him. Meanwhile, an old joke by Kapil Sharma about 'parents playing kabaddi' is doing the rounds online.

This joke is from Comedy Nights with Kapil, where Kapil Sharma joked about two things that get Indians excited—cinema and cricket. He made fun of how kids will wake up at 4 am to watch cricket, but never for studying. He even said some kids wake up at 2 am. Then, he said, “Cricket ka match shuru hona tha 4 baje, aur phir yeh ma baa ki kabaddi dekh ke so jaate hai,” meaning that even though a cricket match is supposed to start at 4 am, the kids end up watching their parents' “kabaddi” (a funny way of saying something playful) and fall asleep instead.

The clip has quickly gone viral, with many social media users praising Kapil Sharma for how cleverly he delivered the joke without actually saying anything controversial directly.

The controversy surrounding Allahbadia started when he asked a contestant on India's Got Latent, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" The remark was widely criticized on the internet for being inappropriate and offensive. Although the YouTuber quickly apologized, the harm was already done, and the backlash continued.