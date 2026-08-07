Kapil Sharma's ex Preeti Simoes recalls being called 'mad' after quitting The Kapil Sharma Show: 'I was someone's girlfriend'

Preeti Simones says people thought she was making a huge mistake by quitting The Kapil Sharma Show and recalls being known more as Kapil Sharma's girlfriend than for her own work.

Television producer Preeti Simones has opened up about the criticism she faced after stepping away from The Kapil Sharma Show, revealing that many believed she had made a career-ending mistake by leaving one of Indian television's biggest comedy franchises.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Preeti admitted that several people questioned her decision and even told her she would regret walking away from the hugely successful show.

"When I left The Kapil Sharma Show, yes. I heard that a lot because obviously you have left the biggest show of the century probably," she said.

Looking back, Preeti acknowledged that the decision was difficult but one she felt she had to make. "It was a hard call but sometimes you take these calls in life," she added.

Wanted to move beyond comedy

Preeti explained that she had spent years producing comedy shows because that was what the industry expected from her. However, there came a point when she began questioning whether that was the only kind of content she wanted to create.

Calling it an "in-between phase" in her career, she said she struggled to understand where her real strengths lay before eventually finding clarity. According to her, once she moved on, the criticism gradually faded.

Sharing her thoughts on the entertainment industry, she said success is often short-lived. "You are just as good as your last show. In this industry, you are relevant till your promo is coming out, or there is some news about it," she said.

'I was always known as someone's girlfriend'

Preeti also reflected on how her personal life often overshadowed her professional achievements. Without naming Kapil Sharma, she said she was identified for years as "someone's girlfriend" and, after the relationship ended, was labelled "someone's ex-girlfriend."

"See for the longest time I was somebody's girlfriend. Then after we broke up and moved on in our separate lives, I became somebody's ex-girlfriend in all headlines," she said.

She added that media attention often increases when a person is linked to a popular celebrity. Preeti also spoke about the challenges women face in the industry, saying they frequently have to fight not only for recognition of their work but also to protect their reputation.