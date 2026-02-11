Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: 'People started saying I’m finished'

Kapil Sharma opened up about missing his father and battling depression at 36. Despite facing negativity and emotional struggles, he rebuilt his life and career with strength and family support.

Kapil Sharma, one of India’s most loved comedians, recently opened up about his personal struggles. Behind the laughter and success, Kapil carries the pain of losing his father. The father of Kapil died in 2004 after he fought through his health problems. Kapil has often said that he misses him every single day. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge became a proud moment for Kapil when he won the competition and received Rs 10 lakh as his prize money. But instead of feeling only happy, he became emotional. He wished his father were there to see his success. Kapil shared that even today, during big achievements, he feels the absence of his father deeply. He needs his father to complete his success.

A difficult phase at 36:

Kapil described a difficult period which he experienced at the age of 36. Even though he achieved fame and success throughout his life, he battled with internal difficulties. He experienced depression, which caused him serious emotional distress. He described that period as the most difficult time.

At that moment, multiple individuals began to declare that his professional life had reached its conclusion. Some people declared that he had reached his end. The negative remarks which he received created additional suffering for him. Kapil experienced a state of confusion which left him without energy. He found it challenging to manage both the mental strain and the negative atmosphere which surrounded him.

Finding strength and moving forward:

Kapil continued to pursue his goals because he refused to accept defeat. Through gradual self-improvement, he dedicated his efforts to becoming a better person. He married Ginni Chatrath, who had been his friend for many years and began establishing a secure family life. Their family now consists of two children.

Through his comedy show, Kapil made a powerful return to the entertainment industry and demonstrated that he still had much more to achieve. He believes that life consists of two halves, which people experience as they navigate through their challenges. His path demonstrates that even those who bring us joy face their own hidden struggles. Kapil's journey demonstrates that people can achieve rebirth through their mental power, emotional backing and optimistic viewpoint.