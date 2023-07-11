Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das’ Zwigato earns spot at Academy of Motion Picture Library

Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das' Zwigato earns a spot at the Oscar Library.

Kapil Sharma’s latest movie Zwigato earned the actress heaps of praise for his performance, however, failed to perform well at the box office. However, now the film’s screenplay has been invited to be in the permanent core collection of the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Written by Nandita Das and Samir Patil, the screenplay of Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami explores the impact of the food app service industry and its effect on the working class. The movie had a worldwide release in March and was first premiered at The Toronto International Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival and received a positive response.

Talking about the audience response to the film at Busan International Film Festival, Kapil Sharma said, “After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn't even know that I'm known for comedy. So, I don't think there'll be any disappointment.”

Kapil Sharma also opened up on trying a new genre other than comedy in the film and said, “I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I'm not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, that I'd like to show. I don't think there will be any disappointment among fans as they'll also be keen to see what new I'm bringing to the table.”

Filmmaker Nandita Das also revealed why she made the movie Zwigato and said, “The story, and the situations in this film, those things touched me, and that is what I am sharing with everyone. So it is obvious that I would want every person to watch it." The screenplay of the movie has now been selected for the Oscar Library, providing a valuable resource for students, filmmakers, and writers.

Zwigato revolves around Kapil Sharma (a food delivery worker)'s journey from getting fired from his factory floor manager job to all the trouble that the app and his new job bring into his life. Shahana plays his wife who also wants to work and help her family.

