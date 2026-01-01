FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'

During the conversation, Kapil asks Amol, “After winning the Cricket World Cup, do you know that people online are comparing you to Shah Rukh Khan from 'Chak De'?

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

Kapil Sharma recently faced criticism after a segment on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which streamed on Netflix. The episode featured members of the Indian women’s cricket team, except Smriti Mandhana, along with their coach Amol Muzumdar.

What did Kapil Sharma say?

During the conversation, Kapil asks Amol, “After winning the Cricket World Cup, do you know that people online are comparing you to Shah Rukh Khan from 'Chak De'? Seriously, sir. You are also very handsome. Do you feel like Shah Rukh Khan?” The coach smiles and replies, “No, not like 'Chak De'.”

Before he could complete his sentence, cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues interrupted. She said, "He's lying; he even changed his name from Amol Muzumdar to Kabir Muzumdar," referring to Shah Rukh Khan's character, Kabir Khan, in the 2007 hit film.

Social media reactions

Soon after the episode aired, an X user criticised Kapil and said that Chak De! India was inspired by the life of former hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi. They wrote, “The idiot @KapilSharmaK9 should know that the real hero was Mir Ranjan Negi, not the reel hero Kabir Khan! I wish Amol Muzumdar had fact-checked this joker.”

 

 

Kapil defended himself, writing, “Dear sir, when did I say Kabir Khan? I said Shah Rukh Khan, and that too in a humorous way, which you will never understand because your sense of humor is off-key (your singing is off-key) hahaha, anyway, Happy New Year. Be happy and spread happiness.”

Soon, a lawyer also came to Kapil's defense and wrote, “Did he take Kabir Khan's name? He just mentioned a film.” Kapil replied to him, writing, “Yes, that’s exactly what I meant, who can explain it better than a lawyer? Thank you.”

When a fan asked the TV host to ignore such trolls, he replied, “I know, Gupta ji, I was sitting in the toilet at that time. I didn’t have time to reply to them. Ha ha ha, Happy New Year to you too, sir.”

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has so far featured Priyanka Chopra and the recently World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team as guests.

Also read: Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...

 

