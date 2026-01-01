Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure
Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark strategic and economic gains
Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'
Viral video: Arjun Bijlani suffers grave loss at start of 2026, Rise and Fall winner's father-in-law passes away after..., actor breaks down at funeral
Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...
ODIs on 'life support' without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Ex-India star warns BCCI of bleak 50-over future after Ro‑Ko
After WPL 2026 pull-out, RCB's Ellyse Perry stuns fans with game-changing performance in Women's Super Smash
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with 'fresh beginnings', represents..., check significance
Faridabad Horror: Rape case survivor suffers deep injuries, know 5 major updates
India's biggest flop, made in Rs 70 crore, caused loss of 97%, earned only..., movie was pulled down from cinemas in 6 days, it is...
ENTERTAINMENT
During the conversation, Kapil asks Amol, “After winning the Cricket World Cup, do you know that people online are comparing you to Shah Rukh Khan from 'Chak De'?
Kapil Sharma recently faced criticism after a segment on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which streamed on Netflix. The episode featured members of the Indian women’s cricket team, except Smriti Mandhana, along with their coach Amol Muzumdar.
During the conversation, Kapil asks Amol, “After winning the Cricket World Cup, do you know that people online are comparing you to Shah Rukh Khan from 'Chak De'? Seriously, sir. You are also very handsome. Do you feel like Shah Rukh Khan?” The coach smiles and replies, “No, not like 'Chak De'.”
Before he could complete his sentence, cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues interrupted. She said, "He's lying; he even changed his name from Amol Muzumdar to Kabir Muzumdar," referring to Shah Rukh Khan's character, Kabir Khan, in the 2007 hit film.
Soon after the episode aired, an X user criticised Kapil and said that Chak De! India was inspired by the life of former hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi. They wrote, “The idiot @KapilSharmaK9 should know that the real hero was Mir Ranjan Negi, not the reel hero Kabir Khan! I wish Amol Muzumdar had fact-checked this joker.”
January 1, 2026
Kapil defended himself, writing, “Dear sir, when did I say Kabir Khan? I said Shah Rukh Khan, and that too in a humorous way, which you will never understand because your sense of humor is off-key (your singing is off-key) hahaha, anyway, Happy New Year. Be happy and spread happiness.”
Soon, a lawyer also came to Kapil's defense and wrote, “Did he take Kabir Khan's name? He just mentioned a film.” Kapil replied to him, writing, “Yes, that’s exactly what I meant, who can explain it better than a lawyer? Thank you.”
When a fan asked the TV host to ignore such trolls, he replied, “I know, Gupta ji, I was sitting in the toilet at that time. I didn’t have time to reply to them. Ha ha ha, Happy New Year to you too, sir.”
The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has so far featured Priyanka Chopra and the recently World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team as guests.
Also read: Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...