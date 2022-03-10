Kapil Sharma breaks silence on Vivek Agnihotri's claim of not inviting team 'The Kashmir Files' on his show

This Tuesday, many netizens started trending #BoycottKapilSharmaShow, after director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted that the comedian didn't invite him and his 'The Kashmir Files' team on his show for the promotion. Now the comedian has finally broken his silence over the matter and replied to one such negative tweet.

Check out the tweet

यह सच नहीं है rathore साहब आपने पूछा इसलिए बता दिया, बाक़ी जिन्होंने सच मान ही लिया उनको explanation देने का क्या फ़ायदा. Just a suggestion as a experienced social media user never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world dhanyawaad https://t.co/pJxmf0JlN5 March 10, 2022

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' releases on 11 March.