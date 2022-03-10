Search icon
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on Vivek Agnihotri's claim of not inviting team 'The Kashmir Files' on his show

Comedian Kapil Sharma finally speaks on director Vivek Agnihotri's claim for inviting his team to promote his film on the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

This Tuesday, many netizens started trending #BoycottKapilSharmaShow, after director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted that the comedian didn't invite him and his 'The Kashmir Files' team on his show for the promotion. Now the comedian has finally broken his silence over the matter and replied to one such negative tweet. 

Check out the tweet

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' releases on 11 March. 

