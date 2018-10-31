Kanye West says he is distancing himself from politics

Rapper Kanye West, who has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump administration, Wednesday said he would be distancing himself from politics.

The 41-year-old controversial rapper has been at the receiving end for quite some time over his endorsement of Trump but he seemingly renounced his support for the administration in a series of tweets.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in," he tweeted. "I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!" he added.

He also denied that he had designed a logo for the "Blexit" campaign, which urges African Americans to leave the Democratic party.

"I introduced Candace (Owens) to the person who made the logo and they didn't want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it," West wrote.

West thanked his "family, loved ones, and community" for supporting his actual beliefs and "my vision for a better world".

"I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.

"I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer," he added.

