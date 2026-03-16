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Kanye West's maiden India concert postponed amid 'prevailing geopolitical situation', rapper to now perform in Delhi on this date

Sharing the update about Kanye West's maiden India concert, the organisers shared a statement that read, "Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026." He was earlier set to perform in the capital on March 29.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kanye West's maiden India concert postponed amid 'prevailing geopolitical situation', rapper to now perform in Delhi on this date
Kanye West's maiden India concert postponed
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Rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, has rescheduled his Delhi show following the "prevailing geopolitical situations" and will now perform in the city on May 23. Ye was earlier set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29. His performance will also mark his debut in India. The event is organised by White Fox, Wizcraft & Plush Entertainment. District by Zomato shared the news with a post on Instagram on Monday, which featured the poster of Ye with the new date written over it.

"Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans travelling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Team Ye Live in India," the post read.

The rapper had a breakthrough in 2003 with his single Through the Wire, followed by his debut album  The College Dropout in 2004. He is known for tracks such as Nias in Paris, Bound 2, Hurricane, Gold Digger, Stronger, and Slow Jamz among others. West is one of the best-selling music artists, with 160 million records sold, and the 13th-most awarded artist at the Grammy Awards, with 24 wins.

Kanye West, who is named among the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time by the American pop culture magazine Rolling Stone, is also preparing to release his upcoming studio album Bully in 2026. The album rollout is linked to his major one-night concert scheduled for April 3, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, marking his first performance in the city since 2021.

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