Kanye West changes his name to Ye before tainting mediocre SNL performance with rant

Rapper Kanye West has announced that his new name is 'Ye'.

The 41-year-old musician shared the news of his name change on Twitter and wrote, "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

the being formally known as Kanye West I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

Kanye is not the first rapper to change the name. Sean Combs changed his name to Puff Daddy, P. Diddy or Diddy or most recently to Love or Brother Love. Snoop Dogg also had changed his name to Snoop Lion and then back to Snoop Dogg.

The rapper-turned-fashion-designer, who appeared on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live with host Adam Driver, was slated to release his new album Yandhi on the show. To much disappointment of fans, West did not release the new album.

0:55 -2:46 There’s No Album Coming Kanye West - YANDHI — Angel Rios (@Angelrios013) September 30, 2018

Searching for Yandhi on Apple Music like pic.twitter.com/zCzK6ENw1g —Chris (@Oghoanina) September 30, 2018

When Yandhi didnt drop pic.twitter.com/g29ma0DtGz — Oh It's Teddy (@OhItsTeddy) September 30, 2018

'Ye' was also the title of the rapper's June 1 album, which he spent months recording at his ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

While discussing this album name with radio host Big Boy, West said, "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means 'you.'"

"So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye - just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

West was given three slots to perform which were put in range from mediocre to bad by the critics. After the show was over, the rapper went on a rant as the credits rolled. He supported his decision of supporting US President Donald Trump, his pledge to run for president in 2020 and other controversial topics he has been part of in recent times.

"So many times I talk to a white person and (they) say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago."

Moving rapidly to the next topic he said, "You wanna see the sunken place? Okay, Im’a listen to y’all now. I’ma put my superman cape on, because this means you can’t tell me what to do… You want the world to move forward? Try love."

kanye west ranted about donald trump and more during snl’s credits and it was cut for time pic.twitter.com/19rs3SHz6i — KENNY (@phillycustoms) September 30, 2018

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD September 30, 2018

According to a report in Variety, the entire studio fell silent. Two cast members were seen shaking their heads and the audience booed him at least twice.