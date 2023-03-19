Search icon
Kantara television premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Hindi version of Rishab Shetty's blockbuster on TV

After breaking and setting multiple box office records, the Hindi version of Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara will have its World Television Premiere. Read on to know more details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Kantara television premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Hindi version of Rishab Shetty's blockbuster on TV
Kantara

Rishab Shetty-starrer, directed Kantara: The Legend was among the biggest pan-India blockbusters of 2022. The film was originally shot in Kannada, but it went on breaks records in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. After becoming one of the top-grosser of the year, Kantara will now have its world television premiere. 

Kantara Hindi version was also loved by North India, and it did fabulous business at the box office. With positive reviews and extremely positive word-of-mouth, Kantara (Hindi) earned Rs 79 crores. The much-awaited, Hindi version of Rishab Shetty's film will have its grand television premiere on March 19, Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Max. 

Here's the post

After the stupendous success to Kantara, actor-director Rishab Shetty announced a prequel of Kantara. Rishab revealed that the upcoming film in his blockbuster franchise will be a prequel story. The multihyphenate artist shared the details about the much-anticipated film at an event here to mark 100 days of "Kantara" in theatres.

The story of Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces, and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

"We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to 'Kantara' and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of 'Kantara'.

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for 'Kantara' because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details," Shetty said

