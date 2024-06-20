Kantara star Sapthami Gowda files defamation case against co-star's wife, demands Rs 10 crore in damages, know why

Kantara and The Vaccine War-fame Sapthami Gowda has filed a Rs 10-crore defamation case against his co-star Yuva Rajkumar's wife

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda has filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Sridevi, the estranged wife of actor Yuva Rajkumar. As per a report, the actress filed the case after Sridevi alleged that Sapthami was responsible for her marriage ending and claimed that she had an affair with Yuva while he was married to her.

A 123Telugu report says that Sapthami has demanded Rs 10 crore in damages from Sridevi for loss of reputation. Yuva Rajkumar hails from the illustrious Rajkumar family of Kannada family. He is the grandson of Dr Rajkumar, who is considered the biggest superstar in Kannada cinema history. Yuva’s father Raghavendra is an actor and producer as are all his uncles and several cousins. Yuva was married to Sridevi in 2019 and the couple filed for divorce earlier this year.

In interviews earlier this year, Sridevi had claimed that she faced cruelty during her marriage to Yuva and alleged that the actor had an extramarital affair. She claimed that Sapthami was the one with whom the affair was conducted. Yuva made his film debut this year with the film Yuva, in which Sapthami was paired opposite him.

Sapthami, 28, made her debut in 2020 with the film Popcorn Monkey Tiger but her breakthrough came with the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara. She then made her Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War in 2023.

