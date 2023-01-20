Kantara star Rishabh Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, takes blessing from Daiva Nartaka in viral video. Watch

Rishabh Shetty getting a Daiva nartaka's blessings

Rishabh Shetty, who shot to fame nationally with last year’s blockbuster Kantara, recently attended a Bhoota Kola festival made popular by the film. Shetty attended the festival in coastal Karnataka to take blessings and thank the Gods for the success of his film. Kantara, a Kannada film, was a sleeper hit, earning over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

The film was set in coastal Karnataka and focused on the loal Bhoota Kola festival and the Daiva Nartakas, a prominent part of Karnataka’s folklore and mythology. The festival and the ritual became extremely popular nationally upon the release of the film. A video posted by the film’s makers Hombale Films showed Rishabh, along with co-star Sapthami Gowda, visiting the festival and meeting one of the Daiva Nartakas.

The caption of the video read, “You surrender to the nature and worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva!” The video was set to the music of Varaha Roopam, the hit song from the film.

Many viewers reacted to a shot in the video where the Daiva nartaka embraced Rishabh. “Just look at the way both of them were looking at each others eyes. Rishab really felt that wave of blessings from Daiva himself,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “What a divine feeling!!! Purely goosebumps again and again.”

Kantara was directed by Rishabh himself and also starred Kishore. The film, made on a budget of just Rs 15 crore, eventually made over Rs 400 crore making it one of the most profitable Indian films of all time. It is the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and also one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022. The film’s landmark success and critical acclaim has led to calls for a sequel. Rishabh has said that a second part is in the works but only in the early stages for now.