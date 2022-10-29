Search icon
Kantara star Rishab Shetty takes blessings from superstar Rajinikanth, photos go viral

Rishab Shetty has starred in and directed the latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara. Rajinikanth had called it 'masterpiece' when he watched the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 08:56 AM IST

Rishab Shetty meets Rajinikanth/Twitter

Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine after his latest film Kantara emerged as a blockbuster becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada movie behind Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2. The Kannada star met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Friday, October 28, and their photos, in which Rishab can be seen touching Rajinikanth's feet and the latter honouring him with a shawl, are going viral across social media.

Sharing his pictures with the Enthiran star, Rishab tweeted, "If you praise us once, we will praise you a hundred times", which is a reference to Rajinikanth's famous dialogue from Bhaasha that goes, "If I say it once, it is equivalent to saying it a 100 times", and further wrote, "thank you @rajinikanth sir we are always grateful for your appreciation of our Kantara film".

Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur's production company which has bankrolled the film, also shared the four pictures on their Twitter account and wrote, "‘Master and his Apprentice engaged in an insightful conversation! One & Only @rajinikanth sir with our #Shiva, @shetty_rishab".

It was on Wednesday, October 26, when Rajinikanth had penned down a tweet appreciating Rishab Shetty's film in which he wrote, "'The unknown is more than the known' no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema".

READ | Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India

Before Rajinikanth, various film celebrities such as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, and Prashanth Neel among others, have come out and supported Kantara, heaping praise on the film on their social media accounts and urging people to go and watch it on the big screen. 

