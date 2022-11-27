Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kantara star Rishab Shetty refuses to work with Rashmika Mandanna, says 'is type ke actors..'

Rishab Shetty recently made headlines as took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna for an old interview that recently went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Kantara star Rishab Shetty refuses to work with Rashmika Mandanna, says 'is type ke actors..'
File photo

With his Kannada movie becoming a mega-blockbuster and having a successful run at the box office, Rishab Shetty's stardom has soared. The movie is thriving online after performing amazingly in theatres. The movie, which was both critically and commercially successful, has established itself as one of the best produced in the nation. Rishab Shetty recently made headlines as took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna for an old interview that recently went viral. 

In an interview with Gulte.com, Rishab was asked who he'd like to collaborate with out of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi. 

He said, "I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers. These actors, I don’t like them (mai actors ko script likhne ke baad choose karta hoon, aur mujhe ‘is’ type ke actress, I don’t like them)."   

In a conversation with IMDB, Rishab recently said “The sequence was very difficult because it was a single shot with 360 degree shots and rain effect. And it was difficult to carry water to that place. So, we asked villagers over there if we could draw water from the well there. The shoot went on for 6 to 7 days and we used the water from there. By the time, the shoot ended, the well’s water had finished. It was pretty hectic.”  

“While rehearsing for that scene, I had an issue with my shoulder. During one 360 degree shot, I dislocated my shoulder. While shooting another sequence the next day, I dislocated the other sequence too. Both my shoulders were dislocated but I continued to shoot.” 

Also read: Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer is sixth Indian film in 2022 to earn over Rs 400 crore worldwide

The film has collected over Rs 400 crore at the global box office and has become the sixth Indian film to achieve this milestone after RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Ponniyin Selvan I, Brahmastra, and Vikram. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.