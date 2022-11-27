Kantara star Rishab Shetty refuses to work with Rashmika Mandanna, says 'is type ke actors..'

File photo

With his Kannada movie becoming a mega-blockbuster and having a successful run at the box office, Rishab Shetty's stardom has soared. The movie is thriving online after performing amazingly in theatres. The movie, which was both critically and commercially successful, has established itself as one of the best produced in the nation. Rishab Shetty recently made headlines as took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna for an old interview that recently went viral.

In an interview with Gulte.com, Rishab was asked who he'd like to collaborate with out of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh, and Sai Pallavi.

He said, "I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers. These actors, I don’t like them (mai actors ko script likhne ke baad choose karta hoon, aur mujhe ‘is’ type ke actress, I don’t like them)."

In a conversation with IMDB, Rishab recently said “The sequence was very difficult because it was a single shot with 360 degree shots and rain effect. And it was difficult to carry water to that place. So, we asked villagers over there if we could draw water from the well there. The shoot went on for 6 to 7 days and we used the water from there. By the time, the shoot ended, the well’s water had finished. It was pretty hectic.”

“While rehearsing for that scene, I had an issue with my shoulder. During one 360 degree shot, I dislocated my shoulder. While shooting another sequence the next day, I dislocated the other sequence too. Both my shoulders were dislocated but I continued to shoot.”

The film has collected over Rs 400 crore at the global box office and has become the sixth Indian film to achieve this milestone after RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Ponniyin Selvan I, Brahmastra, and Vikram.