Kantara star Rishab Shetty recalls 'giving away free tickets' to people with 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit Shetty- Rishab Shetty

Kantara star Rishab Shetty and 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty are close friends, and they even consider each other more than brothers. Currently, the two stars are enjoying the success of their films. The Shettys put the Kannada industry on the world map, and they are elated with the audience's responses.

Today, both Rishab and Rakshit have made a name for themselves, but there was a time when the two struggled to make big in Sandalwood. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rishab spoke about his and Rakshit’s friendship, and said, “We are friends, more than brothers. We are emotionally and professionally connected. We didn’t start out very well though. There were hardly any opportunities. The films we did were not working."

For the unversed, Rishab and Rakshit became friends when the Kantara star worked as a clap boy and assistant director in his initial career. 777 Charlie star was trying hard to prove himself as an actor, and at that time, they two became friends. In 2016, Rishab made his directorial debut with Ricky, with Rakshit in the lead. The film tanked at the box office. Recalling their initial struggle days, Rishab stated that he and Rakshit used to give away the tickets for free, "We used to stand outside the theatre screening our film and request people to go watch it, giving tickets away. But those people would sell the ticket for Rs 10 to buy booze. That was also a time we faced. But now, our work is being appreciated by people and everyone is supporting it,” Shetty added.

The Hindi version of Kantara, which Rishab Shetty has also directed, is now inching closer to Rs 50 crore mark as the film has collected Rs 42.95 crore in seventeen days of its release. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on the morning of Monday, October 31, and wrote, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* proves, yet again, content is KING and audiences are KING MAKERS… Has a rocking Weekend 3… Racing towards HALF-CENTURY… [Week 3] Fri 2.75 cr, Sat 4.10 cr, Sun 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 42.95 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."