Kantara star Rishab Shetty poses with South African cricketer AB de Villiers, video goes viral

The wicketkeeper-batsman was seen giving a shoutout to Kantara when he met Rishab Shetty, the writer-director and actor of the Kannada blockbuster.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

Rishab Shetty-AB de Villiers/Instagram

The Kannada language film Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, has won the hearts of the audiences with its rooted storytelling, brilliant visual effects, exciting action set pieces, and unforgettable climax. After the film has been lauded by multiple film industries, now South African cricketer AB de Villiers has also given a shoutout to the blockbuster.

As Rishab met the star cricketer, the two were seen hailing the name of Kantara with utmost joy in the reel that they shared on their Instagram accounts. Rishab and de Villiers' reel was captioned, "It’s a Match! Met the real 360 today. The #Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru". The cricketer is called Mr. 360 due to his ability to hit shots all around the ground.

The meeting happened because Hombale Films, the film's production company, is associated with the Indian Premier League team of Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the South African wicketkeeping-batsman represented in the domestic cricket league. Their logos are seen at the end of the reel as 'proud partners'.

When the partnership was announced between the two entities in April this year, Vijay Kiragandur, who owns Hombale Films had said, "As both Hombale films and RCB are born in Bengaluru and have able to entertain people for years, our collaboration is quite natural. We are very delighted about this collaboration and 2022 just got a lot bigger for us with KGF: Chapter 2 releasing we plan to celebrate in a royal way. Together we will try to evolve and create, weave magic for our fans in the in movies, sports, lifestyle, content and more."

After its thunderous response in the Kannada version on September 30, Kantara was dubbed into other Indian languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran presented the film in its Kerala release.

