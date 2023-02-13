Search icon
Kantara star Rishab Shetty appears before Kerala police: Know all about Kantara song plagiarism case

Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty recorded his statement with the Kerala police along with the producer of the movie in relation to a song plagiarism case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Kantara, which was one of the biggest movies of 2022, has landed in hot water after its actor and producer Rishab Shetty was summoned by the Kerala Police to record his statement in relation to a case of plagiarism.

Kantara producer Vijay Kirgandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty appeared before the Kozhikode city police on Sunday as per the direction of the High Court, with both of them recording their statements in the alleged song plagiarism case regarding the movie.

While speaking about the Kantara song plagiarism case, a senior police officer told PTI, “They appeared before the investigating officer as per the court's direction. Their statements were recorded. If it's required, they will be called again.”

What is the Kantara song plagiarism case?

The Supreme Court had on February 10 stayed the Kerala High Court's condition directing the producer and director of the Kannada blockbuster to not exhibit the film with the song 'Varaharoopam' till final order in the copyright infringement case.

A Supreme Court bench comprising of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Padiwala had earlier noted that in case Rishab Shetty and Kantara producer Kirgandur are found guilty in the case, then they shall be released on bail immediately.

The allegation was that 'Varaharoopam' was an unauthorised copy of the song 'Navarasam', performed by Thaikkudam Bridge band, and shown on Malayalam music channel Kappa TV owned by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. Ltd.

The court laid out five conditions and asked Kirgandur and Shetty to surrender before the investigating officer for two days on February 12 and 13 between 10 am and 1 pm for interrogation. The accused have been urged not to tamper with the evidence and cooperate with the investigation.

Kantara is a Kannada blockbuster movie that made waves throughout the Indian cinema industry. The movie was released on Amazon Prime in multiple languages, and the movie made around Rs 450 crore at the box office.

(With PTI inputs)

