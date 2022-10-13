Kantara: Rishab Shetty's actioner becomes India's highest-rated film on IMDB

Kantara

Kantara: Rishab Shetty's latest Kannada film Kantara has already become the latest blockbuster from Sandalwood, and now it has also become one of the highest-rated Indian films on IMDB. Kantara is written and directed by Rishab and he also stars in the primary role of the film. The Hindi dub version of Kantara will release in the North Indian region on October 14.

As per the latest standing of IMDB, with 13,000 votes, Kantara has scored 9.6 out of 10. The latest action-drama has beat some of the biggest blockbusters in the database. When it comes to comparison, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie scored 9.0, Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 scored 8.4 on IMDB.

Here's a glimpse of Kantara's score

Kantara has surprised the cine-goers with its brilliant cinematography, exceptional performances, rousing music, and layered storytelling with the audience calling the Kannada language film a true visual spectacle. After the Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel, now Kiccha Sudeep, who delivered the pan-India blockbuster Vikrant Rona earlier this year, has showered praises on Kantara and has written a letter detailing his views and appreciating the team behind the film.

Taking to his Twitter account on the Saturday morning of October 8, Sudeep wrote, "To the team that made me write this letter. We do witness films that are good and fantastic. But rarely do we come across one that leaves us speechless. "KAANTAARA" is one such film that left a huge impact. A simple plot, exceptionally well written and fantastically conceived."

The Kannada superstar continued, "Fantabulous performance by Rishab leaves no stone unturned. All you can do is just sit back and wonder, how can one think of something like this. I wonder if this plot on paper was even half as close to how it's conceived on screen. Even the climax, on paper, would have just been a normal ending to a story. It's the vision of the director, and the work that's gone into conceiving what he visualized that deserves a standing applause. Kudos to the team for having had faith in a plot like this, and a big hug to the creative team and Rishab for making this film which such intensity and depth."