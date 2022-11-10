Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film sells 1 crore tickets in Karnataka

File Photo

Film Kantara, featuring Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G, is leaving no stoned unturned to win the hearts of the audience with every passing day. The film was released in the Kannada version on 30th September while the Hindi version of the film was released on 14 October. Ever since then, the film is just creating examples of success that no other film has ever created.

This success profoundly showed its effect on the box office with the huge collection of the film and now it added yet more feather to its success by selling 1 crore tickets in total in Karnataka. Ever since its release Kantara has been winning all the love and praise from the audience, critics, celebrities from different fields, politicians of the nation, and many more dignitaries.

Kantara has become a film that is trending on top these days with every corner speaking about it. The love is subsequently seen in the theaters while a huge crowd of the audience is rushing to watch the film following the brilliant word of mouth. This has shown its effect on the ticket sales window as the film has grabbed a phenomenal sale of 1 Cr. tickets in Karnataka.

It is a sheer wonder that the film is achieving rising numbers in terms of its viewership and box office collection even after such a long time since its release. Looking at its box office collection, the film has crossed the mark of 300 Cr. at the global box office. Kantara also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Read|Kantara: Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'an explosive experience'

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.