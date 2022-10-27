Headlines

Kantara: Rishab Shetty starrer becomes 2nd film to be screened at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

Kantara was screened at Isha Foundation, and the organization congratulated the film's creators for "making this possible."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 01:44 PM IST

On September 30, Kantara had its theatrical debut and quickly became a hit in Karnataka. It quickly performed its magic in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This made it a pan-Indian phenomenon. Recently, Kantara was shown at the Isha Foundation of Sadhguru. Following the historical drama Manikarnika, this is the second movie to be shown at the religious organization. Rishab Shetty is the director and main character of the action-thriller Kantara. 

Kantara was screened at Isha Foundation, and the organization congratulated the film's creators for "making this possible," on October 25. 

The tweet read: "Hit Kannada movie "Kantara" is breaking box office records. A team from Hombale Films graciously arranged a special screening of the film at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore on the festive occasion of Diwali. A special thanks to 

@hombalefilms and @shetty_rishab for making this happen.(sic)" 

Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut has also joined the Kantara bandwagon as she took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video applauding the film and calling it an 'explosive entertainer'. She can be heard saying in the video, "I have just come out watching Kantara with my family and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable." 

"What a find blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for. I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week", the Panga actress further added. 

Also read: Kantara box office collection (Hindi) day 12: Rishab Shetty's film collects Rs 26.50 crore

Sharing her video, the official Twitter handle of the film, which has become the third highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind the two KGF movies, wrote, "Thank you for the heart-warming response #KanganaRanaut. We are still in awe of the art and the craft and still that feeling is yet to sink in." 

 

