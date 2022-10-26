Search icon
Kantara: Rajinikanth honours Rishab Shetty by saying 'hats off,' actor calls it 'dream come true'

Rishab Shetty has achieved new heights of stardom, as the biggest superstar of India, Rajinikanth, is in awe of his latest creation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

Kantara

Kantara: Rishab Shetty is on cloud-9 as his latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara has impressed India's biggest superstar, Rajinikanth. The 2.0 star is the latest entrant in the admirers of Kantara, and he shared his feeling after watching Shetty's actioner. 

On his Twitter, Rajinikanth praised Rishab's acting, direction and writing skills and said 'hats off' to his brilliance. He further wrote, "The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab. Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema." 

Here's Rajinikanth's tweet

Rishab saw the tweet, and he felt overwhelmed after reading the thoughts about the Annatthee star. He reacted to Rajini's tweet and wrote, "Dear @rajinikanth sir you are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my Dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir." 

Here's Rishab's tweet

So far, Kantara has garnered 2.35 crores for its Tuesday collection. The film has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.  Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at the display. 

