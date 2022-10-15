Kantara: Prithviraj Sukumaran drops Malayalam trailer of Rishab Shetty's film, announces release date

Kantara/File photo

After impressing the audience with its original Kannada version, the Rishab Shetty starrer blockbuster film Kantara is now being released in the other four languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Hindi version hit the theatres on Friday, October 14, while the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions have been released today, i.e. Friday, October 15.

Last week, the Jana Gana Mana actor Prithviraj Sukumaran watched the film, which was released on September 30 and was left so mesmerised by Rishab's brilliant performance and excellent direction that he decided to release the Malayalam version of the film under his own banner Prithviraj Productions.

On Saturday, October 15, Prithviraj shared the Malayalam trailer and announced that Kantara Malayalam will be released in theatres on October 20. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Presenting #Kantara in Malayalam, In Cinemas From Oct 20th", along with sharing the link for the film's trailer

Earlier, the Kaduva actor called Kantara 'a glorious cinematic achievement' as he shared his review of the film on his Twitter account when he tweeted, "#KANTARA is a glorious cinematic achievement! #RishabhShetty is an absolute genius both in front and behind the camera! @hombalefilms What a mind blowing portfolio of content you’re building. Thank you for leading the way! Brace for a beyond spectacular last 20 minutes".



Kantara's production company Hombale Films, founded by Vijay Kiragandur, also shared the Kaduva actor's tweet and wrote, "Credit goes to the cast and the crew for this divine blockbuster. We just played our bit in showcasing our cultural heritage to the world. With you by our side, we wish to go a notch higher with #Tyson and #Salaar".

Prithviraj is set to star in two films bankrolled by the banner. The first one is Salaar in which Prabhas stars as the leading hero and is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has delivered two blockbusters for Hombale in the form of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. The other project is Tyson, which is being directed by Sukumaran himself.