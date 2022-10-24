Kantara: Pooja Hegde reviews Rishab Shetty's film, says she 'was stunned and completely awestruck'

Kantara-Pooja Hegde/File photos





The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress penned, "Write what you know, tell stories close to your heart and from your heart. The last twenty minutes of the film gave me the chills, I was stunned and completely awestruck. @rishabshetty77, SO proud to see this film make so much noise."



"A piece of my childhood...kolas, Bhootas, and daivas...making it to celluloid and being treated so respectfully and beautifully. More power to you. Onwards and upwards. GO AND WATCH PEOPLE", she concluded. The official Twitter handle of the film shared a snapshot of her Stories and wrote, "Thank you, @hegdepooja." The latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara, helmed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, has become one of the most appreciated films in recent times. The critics and audience have applauded the film for its brilliant performances, rousing music, exceptional action set-pieces, and unforgettable climax.The film has been supported by multiple stars such as Prabhas, Kangana Ranaut , Kiccha Sudeep, Vivek Agnihotri, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. Now, Pooja Hegde has become the latest celebrity to join the Kantara bandwagon as she reviewed the film on her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 24.TheAla Vaikunthapurramuloo actress penned, "Write what you know, tell stories close to your heart and from your heart. The last twenty minutes of the film gave me the chills, I was stunned and completely awestruck. @rishabshetty77, SO proud to see this film make so much noise.""A piece of my childhood...kolas, Bhootas, and daivas...making it to celluloid and being treated so respectfully and beautifully. More power to you. Onwards and upwards. GO AND WATCH PEOPLE", she concluded. The official Twitter handle of the film shared a snapshot of her Stories and wrote, "Thank you, @hegdepooja."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja marks her return to Bollywood after three years with the upcoming comedy Cirkus in which she is paired up with Ranveer Singh. The Rohit Shetty-directed film is an official remake of Gulzar's classic and is slated to release in cinemas on December 23.

Next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film, which was earlier scheduled to clash with Cirkus, has moved its release date to Eid in April 2023. Apart from Salman and Pooja, the multi-starrer also features Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Siddharth Nigam among others.