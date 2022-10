Kantara: Pooja Hegde reviews Rishab Shetty's film, says she 'was stunned and completely awestruck'

The latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara, helmed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, has become one of the most appreciated films in recent times. The critics and audience have applauded the film for its brilliant performances, rousing music, exceptional action set-pieces, and unforgettable climax.The film has been supported by multiple stars such as Prabhas, Kangana Ranaut , Kiccha Sudeep, Vivek Agnihotri, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. Now, Pooja Hegde has become the latest celebrity to join the Kantara bandwagon as she reviewed the film on her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 24.TheAla Vaikunthapurramuloo actress penned, "Write what you know, tell stories close to your heart and from your heart. The last twenty minutes of the film gave me the chills, I was stunned and completely awestruck. @rishabshetty77, SO proud to see this film make so much noise.""A piece of my childhood...kolas, Bhootas, and daivas...making it to celluloid and being treated so respectfully and beautifully. More power to you. Onwards and upwards. GO AND WATCH PEOPLE", she concluded. The official Twitter handle of the film shared a snapshot of her Stories and wrote, "Thank you, @hegdepooja."