Kantara makers move court against Karnataka government’s decision to cap ticket prices at Rs 200

Hombale Films and multiplex owners have moved the Karnataka High Court against the state government’s order capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200.

With the release of Kantara: Chapter 1 just around the corner, a new dispute has reached the Karnataka High Court. The state government recently capped ticket prices at Rs 200 across all theatres, including multiplexes, excluding taxes.

Hombale Films, the banner behind Rishab Shetty’s Kantara franchise, along with Multiplex Association of India, Keystone Entertainment, and VK Films, has filed four Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against the move.

The petitioners argue that fixing a uniform price will reduce box office earnings and cause financial strain on multiplexes and big-budget productions. They believe the cap, which comes ahead of major film releases, will directly impact collections.

The Karnataka government introduced this rule last week under the amended Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2025. However, the notification excludes premium multi-screen cinemas with 75 seats or fewer.

Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is slated to release in theatres on October 2.