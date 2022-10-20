Kantara: Karnataka government announces Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to ‘Daiva Narthakas’

Kantara

Rishab Shetty's action thriller Kantara is leaving a trail of impact, not only on the audience and celebrities but also on important government officials. While the film has garnered immense love from all quarters, the audience, and the critics, it has also carved a special space in the hearts of Indian officials.

On Thursday, a member of Lok Sabha, PC Mohan announced that just like most of us, he is also adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention from the film Kantara. He also announced that the BJP-led Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age.

Taking to social media, he wrote the same “Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention. The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma. @shetty_rishab”

Rishab Shetty's directorial and starrer Kantara has become the next juggernaut in the Kannada industry. After raking moolah in the original language, the fantasy action thriller has found its audience from the Hindi dubbed version too.

Kantara Hindi opened up earning Rs 1.27 crores at the box office. On its 6th day, Kantara earned Rs 1.95 crores, making it a total of Rs 13.10 crores from the Hindi belt itself. Usually, a movie sees marginal growth at the weekend, and then it starts showing a drop of almost 50% from Monday onwards. In the case of Kantara, the box office number is just increasing with each passing day, and this is a wake-up call for Bollywood

Rishab's blockbuster Kantara has shattered a box office record that many people believed was out of reach just three weeks after its release. The movie has surpassed two sizable productions starring Kannada superstars to rank among the top 3 highest-grossing Kannada movies ever. Furthermore, the movie is still doing well and may perhaps gain more popularity.