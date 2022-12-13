Kantara: Kamal Haasan reacts to Rishab Shetty starrer, says 'people are thinking differently'

Rishab Shetty-Kamal Haasan

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become one of the biggest path-breaking blockbuster films of recent times. From East to west, and from North to South, everyone is impressed by the tale revolving around Boota Kola. Several eminent personalities from the film fraternity are going gaga over the film, and the latest addition to the list is Kamal Haasan.

Ulaga Nayangan Kamal Haasan is all praise for Kantara, and he called it one of the best Kannada films of recent times. The Vikram star shared his views on Kantara while being a part of The Film Companion's Roundtable discussion. In a video shared on Twitter, Kamal revealed that Kantara is among his favourite films of the year, and said, "Kantara is a great example. I am happy because I also belong to the Kannada film industry. I think the clouds have parted and people are thinking differently."

Here's the video

The exceptional lineup from The Filmmakers' Adda talks about the one film from 2022 that blew their mind.



The Filmmakers' Adda 2022 drops today at 8 pm. Set your reminders now!@ikamalhaasan @SwapnaDuttCh @menongautham @PrithviOfficial @Dir_Lokesh @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/GASXMxCwfL December 12, 2022

Even Prithviraj Sukumaran is in all awe of Rishab Shetty's directorial and starrer, and he added, "2022 has seen some great work across the industry but one film that made me go, I wish that had happened from Malayalam. I wish I was a part of that, was Kantara."

The mighty visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, whose last directorial RRR secured two nominations in The Golden Globe Awards also spoke about Kantara's success and said, "Big budgets are something.. and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that." He further added, "As an audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing."