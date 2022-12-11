Kantara: Hrithik Roshan says he 'learnt so much' from Rishab Shetty starrer, lauds film's epic climax sequence

Kantara-Hrithik Roshan/File photos

When Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara had released in the theatres on September 30, it received praise from superstars such as Dhanush, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prabhas, and Kiccha Sudeep among others. As the film's Hindi version started streaming on Netflix India on December 9, Hrithik Roshan has become the latest celebrity to laud the folklore-oriented drama.

The Vikram Vedha star took to his Twitter handle on Sunday, December 11 and wrote that he has 'learnt' so much after watching the film, which has now emerged as one of the blockbusters of the year after earning more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office. Hrithik even applauded the film's epic climax sequence.

"Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top-notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect & kudos to the team", his tweet read.

Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps Respect & kudos to the team December 11, 2022

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on multiple recent films such as Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Janhvi Kapoor's crime-comedy Good Luck Jerry.

Before Hrithik, some other Bollywood celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri had shared their love for Kantara on their social media handles. Kangana had put out a video after watching the film in which she said, "I have just come out watching Kantara with my family and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable."

Vivek too had shared a video praising the film and captioned it as, "Just finished watching @shetty_rishab’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible." He was also stunned by the film's climax sequence, saying that the energy in the film's fifteen minutes is 'never seen before'.



