Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kantara Hindi Twitter review: Netizens hail Rishab Shetty's actioner as 'divine blockbuster'

After setting new records in Kannada, the Hindi version of Kantara released with much anticipation. Let's check out audiences' reactions

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

Kantara Hindi Twitter review: Netizens hail Rishab Shetty's actioner as 'divine blockbuster'
Kantara
Rishab Shetty's directorial and starrer action-thriller Kantara was released in the Kannada language and took the world by storm. The film even got its fans in the North India region, thus, owing to the popularity of the film, the makers released the Hindi dubbed of the film on October 14.  
 
Just like the Kannada version, the Hindi version of the film has also impressed the audience, and they are going gaga about the film. Several netizens have taken their views for Kantara on social media and hailed it as the next mega-blockbuster from Sandalwood. Kantara Hindi is sharing the release week with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G and Parineeti Chopra's Code Name Tiranga. 
 

Let's check out some reactions
In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the film's leading stars Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda talked about how they are feeling after the film's success and shared how they never imagined the film to get so much love from across the nation. 
 
When we asked both of them if they anticipated such an overwhelming response to their film, Rishab said, "I never imagined such an enormous success. The concept on which I based the film, the conflict between humans and nature is a universal subject. My story was deeply rooted and regional so I had thought that this would be fresh to the audiences and would succeed, but never expected it would work so big. We should thank our Kannada people, they have supported us like anything. They are doing so much word-of-mouth publicity among the non-Kannadigas and making them watch the film in the theatres. And after watching the film, even non-Kannadigas are giving such positive reviews."
 
Rishab even shared how he developed the idea for Kantara as he added, "Basically, I have shot the entire film in my village. I have seen and followed the rituals and the culture seen in the film since childhood. I wanted to bring these traditions in front of the people through the cinema." Kantara is backed by Homebale Films, who are also the producers of the KGF series, and Prabhas' Salaar
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Dussehra Ravan Dahan: Five places in Delhi where you can go to watch it
Viral Photos of the Day: Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Ayan Mukerji pose for paps
Indian Army takes delivery of Kalyani M4 bulletproof vehicle, can protect from blasts and grenades
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Meet Tushar Kalia, winner of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
Dragon fruit: 5 health benefits of this exotic looking fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.