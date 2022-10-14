Kantara Hindi Twitter review: Netizens hail Rishab Shetty's actioner as 'divine blockbuster'

WHAT A MOVIE!!!!
Please don't miss this masterpiece at any cost @shetty_rishab you're Just Fire
Director +Writer +Actor =#KantaraHindi pic.twitter.com/LIZlzS50ci — Pranav Deshmukh (@PranavD45) October 14, 2022
So I just saw #KANTARA in Hindi. And to be very honest, I personally feel the impact it had on me in original language was much better. Hindi version is also good but if you are comfortable in watching film with subtitles, I’d suggest you to catch it in Kannada. #KantaraHindi — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 14, 2022
I just watch #KantaraHindi I already watched the Kannada version of the movie, the Hindi dubbed was good but can't say same for songs although song's are ok ok, overall awesome experience, total goosebumps @shetty_rishab just killed it man
Ok bye pic.twitter.com/VD097ddKuE — (@gaikar_69) October 14, 2022
99% is not sufficient for them,
They want more..!!!#Kantara #KantaraHindi #RishabShetty @shetty_rishab pic.twitter.com/iTgMJKQTS6— (@Sampath__Tweets) October 14, 2022
#KantaraHindi What a movie...Unbelievable performance by @shetty_rishab Hats Off. Without any doubt best movie ever made in the world . 5 Star Rating, Oscar Award is also less for this movie. https://t.co/oO078FO5N5— Anand Mutha (@ImAnandMutha) October 14, 2022
@shetty_rishab you Just killed it Man please don't miss this masterpiece at any cost #KantaraHindi #BlockbusterKantara pic.twitter.com/34PdN938JS — Ajinkya Pagare (@ajinkyapagare) October 14, 2022
