Kantara Hindi Twitter review: Netizens hail Rishab Shetty's actioner as 'divine blockbuster'

Kantara

Rishab Shetty's directorial and starrer action-thriller Kantara was released in the Kannada language and took the world by storm. The film even got its fans in the North India region, thus, owing to the popularity of the film, the makers released the Hindi dubbed of the film on October 14.

Just like the Kannada version, the Hindi version of the film has also impressed the audience, and they are going gaga about the film. Several netizens have taken their views for Kantara on social media and hailed it as the next mega-blockbuster from Sandalwood. Kantara Hindi is sharing the release week with Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G and Parineeti Chopra's Code Name Tiranga.

Let's check out some reactions

WHAT A MOVIE!!!!

Please don't miss this masterpiece at any cost @shetty_rishab you're Just Fire

Director +Writer +Actor =#KantaraHindi pic.twitter.com/LIZlzS50ci — Pranav Deshmukh (@PranavD45) October 14, 2022

So I just saw #KANTARA in Hindi. And to be very honest, I personally feel the impact it had on me in original language was much better. Hindi version is also good but if you are comfortable in watching film with subtitles, I’d suggest you to catch it in Kannada. #KantaraHindi — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 14, 2022

I just watch #KantaraHindi I already watched the Kannada version of the movie, the Hindi dubbed was good but can't say same for songs although song's are ok ok, overall awesome experience, total goosebumps @shetty_rishab just killed it man

Ok bye pic.twitter.com/VD097ddKuE — (@gaikar_69) October 14, 2022

#KantaraHindi What a movie...Unbelievable performance by @shetty_rishab Hats Off. Without any doubt best movie ever made in the world . 5 Star Rating, Oscar Award is also less for this movie. https://t.co/oO078FO5N5 October 14, 2022

@shetty_rishab you Just killed it Man please don't miss this masterpiece at any cost #KantaraHindi #BlockbusterKantara pic.twitter.com/34PdN938JS — Ajinkya Pagare (@ajinkyapagare) October 14, 2022

WHAT A MOVIE!!!!

Please don't miss this masterpiece at any cost @shetty_rishab you're Just Fire

Director +Writer +Actor =#KantaraHindi pic.twitter.com/LIZlzS50ci — Pranav Deshmukh (@PranavD45) October 14, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the film's leading stars Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda talked about how they are feeling after the film's success and shared how they never imagined the film to get so much love from across the nation.

When we asked both of them if they anticipated such an overwhelming response to their film, Rishab said, "I never imagined such an enormous success. The concept on which I based the film, the conflict between humans and nature is a universal subject. My story was deeply rooted and regional so I had thought that this would be fresh to the audiences and would succeed, but never expected it would work so big. We should thank our Kannada people, they have supported us like anything. They are doing so much word-of-mouth publicity among the non-Kannadigas and making them watch the film in the theatres. And after watching the film, even non-Kannadigas are giving such positive reviews."