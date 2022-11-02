Search icon
Kantara Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer will breach Rs 50-crore mark, collects Rs 47 crore

Kantara isn't showing any sign of slowing down, and the film has already beaten the Hindi collections of Yash's KGF Chapter 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

Kantara Hindi box office collection day 19: Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara continues to dominate the audience's imagination, and remain the first choice of filmgoers. On its 19th day, the film has minted Rs 2.30 crores, and till now, the film has managed to earn Rs 47.55 crores. 

Trade expert Taran Adarsh posted about the film's collection, and stated, "#Kantara *#Hindi version*…Crosses *lifetime biz* of #KGF [Part 1; #Hindi]  Week 3 will be higher than Week 1 and Week 2 Will cross ₹ 50 cr mark in Week 3. THIS FILM IS TRULY UNSTOPPABLE…Day-wise data in next tweet." 

Kantara star Rishab Shetty and 777 Charlie star Rakshit Shetty are close friends, and they even consider each other more than brothers. Currently, the two stars are enjoying the success of their films. The Shettys put the Kannada industry on the world map, and they are elated with the audience's responses. 
 
Today, both Rishab and Rakshit have made a name for themselves, but there was a time when the two struggled to make big in Sandalwood. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Rishab spoke about his and Rakshit’s friendship, and said, “We are friends, more than brothers. We are emotionally and professionally connected. We didn’t start out very well though. There were hardly any opportunities. The films we did were not working." 

The folklore-oriented film is giving tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer action adventure Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer comedy-drama Thank God, the two Hindi films that hit the theatres this week on October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali.

