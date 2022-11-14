Search icon
Kantara Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Rishab Shetty's actioner Kantara has turned out to be a superhit in the Hindi belt as the film's Hindi version has grossed Rs 76 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Kantara/File photo

Headlined by the Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty, Kantara has become one of the most appreciated films in Indian cinema. Originally released only in Kannada on September 30, the film was dubbed in multiple languages later and its Hindi version hit the theatres on October 14.

Now, the Hindi version of Kantara, which Rishab Shetty has also directed, is inching closer to Rs 100 crore mark as the film has collected Rs 76 crore. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account on Monday, November 14, and wrote, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* continues to gallop steadily… Crosses ₹ 75 cr mark… Continues to surprise [the industry] and shock [the pessimists who doubted its potential]… [Week 5] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.30 cr, Sun 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. BLOCKBUSTER."

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, and Urmila Matondkar to name a few. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran was so impressed after seeing the film that he decided to present the Malayalam version of the film, which was released in the theatres on October 20.

READ | Kantara: Rishab Shetty reveals if he had doubts about releasing film in multiple languages | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, we asked Rishab if he had any doubts that the film might lose its context when it travels across borders. The actor told us, "The emotions are the same. The culture and traditions I have shown in the film such as Bhoota Kola are from coastal Karnataka, but I have represented it through the universal theme of man vs nature conflict. I feel that this conflict is present in each and every corner of India. And the way people are talking about the final 15-20 minutes, the climax of the film, that will stay absolutely original."

