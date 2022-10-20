Kantara Hindi box office collection day 6: Rishab Shetty's film continues to grow bigger, collects Rs 13 crore

Kantara

Kantara Hindi box office collection day 6: Rishab Shetty's directorial and starrer Kantara has become the next juggernaut in the Kannada industry. After raking moolah in the original language, the fantasy action thriller has found its audience from the Hindi dubbed version too.

Kantara Hindi opened up earning Rs 1.27 crores at the box office. On its 6th day, Kantara earned Rs 1.95 crores, making it a total of Rs 13.10 crores from the Hindi belt itself. Usually, a movie sees marginal growth at the weekend, and then it starts showing a drop of almost 50% from Monday onwards. In the case of Kantara, the box office number is just increasing with each passing day, and this is a wake-up call for Bollywood.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh also noticed this trend as a big game changer, thus he wrote on his Twitter, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* refuses to slow down... Look at the trending on Day 4, 5, 6... Day 6 HIGHER than Day 1, 4, 5... If this is not fantastic, what is?... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr, Mon 1.75 cr, Tue 1.88 cr, Wed 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 13.10 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Check out Taran's tweet

Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara has shattered a box office record that many people believed was out of reach just three weeks after its release. The movie has surpassed two sizable productions starring Kannada superstars to rank among the top 3 highest-grossing Kannada movies ever. Furthermore, the movie is still doing well and may perhaps gain more popularity.

According to trade sources, Kantara has around Rs 170 crore in international revenue by October 19, including an astonishing Rs 150 crore or more in earnings from India alone. This places it third among all Kannada movies that have ever made the most money. It has surpassed two major box office successes over the past two days, including James, the final movie from Puneeth Rajkumar ( Rs 151 crore), and Kichha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona (Rs 158 crore). Only KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1207 crore) and KGF: Chapter 1 remain ahead of it at the moment ( Rs 250 crore).