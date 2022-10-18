Kantara Hindi box office collection day 4: Rishab Shetty's film shows massive growth, collects more than its opening day

Kantara/File photo

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty as the lead protagonist Shiva, the Kannada blockbuster Kantara has become one of the most appreciated films in recent times as moviegoers and critics have lauded the film for its epic storytelling, brilliant cinematography, sensational music, and amazing action-packed sequences.

The Hindi dubbed version of the film, released on October 14, has also opened to good numbers and after collecting a respectable weekend total of Rs 7.52 crore, the Kantara Hindi version earned Rs 1.45 crore on its first Monday as per India.com report, which is more than what it earned on its opening day, i.e. Rs 1.27 crore.

On Monday, October 17, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the opening weekend numbers as he wrote, "#Kantara *#Hindi version* trends very well, achieving a breakthrough on Day 2 and 3... Glowing word of mouth is converting into footfalls... Day 4 expected to be bigger than Day 1... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 7.52 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC."

Kantara is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house behind Prashanth Neel and Yash's blockbuster KGF franchise and Neel's upcoming actioner with Prabhas titled Salaar. The company decided to release Kantara in multiple languages after the film received a thunderous response in its original Kannada version, which hit the theatres on September 30.



The Tamil and Telugu versions have been released on October 15, and the Malayalam version, which is being presented by Prithviraj Sukumaran under his banner Prithviraj Productions, will be out on October 20. As the film has already grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide, the multiple-language release will benefit the Rishab Shetty starrer to a great extent.