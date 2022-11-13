Kantara Hindi box office collection day 29: Rishab Shetty's film collects Rs 71 crore in India

File photo

Kantara has been steadily increasing in popularity since it was first released in theatres. Kantara, a film by Rishab Shetty, has made Rs 71 crore in India.

Confirming the collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* is a BLOCKBUSTER… [Week 4] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 4.15 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 2 cr, Tue 2.60 cr, Wed 1.50 cr, Thu 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 69.75 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Kantara *#Hindi version* [Week 5] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 71 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Looking at its first-week box office numbers, Kantara debuted on Friday, October 14, in the Hindi market with a hefty haul of 1.27 Cr. Net. On Saturday, October 15, its second day of sales brought in 2.75 crore, and on Sunday, October 16, its third day of sales brought in 3.5 crore in the Hindi market. In addition, the movie made 1.75 Cr. net on its debut Monday, October 17, in the Hindi market, despite a drop in ticket prices. This represented a remarkable increase of 40% to 50% over the previous day's earnings.

In an interview with India Today, Rishab Shetty and claimed that the 'divine' aura associated with the movie is what has contributed to its success.

He was quoted as saying, “The divine spirit and energy attached to the film has made it a blockbuster today. Also, the people of Karnataka who have promoted the film to their friends and the pride they feel is the reason behind the success of Kantara.”

For the unversed, Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.