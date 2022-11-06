Kantara Hindi box office collection day 23: Rishab Shetty's film collects Rs 57.85 crore

Credit: taranadarsh/Instagram

Kantara Hindi box office collection day 19: Ever since Kantara was released in the theatres, the film is constantly on the rise. Rishab Shetty's Kantara has managed to collect Rs 57.85 crore at the Hindi box office till 5th November.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram and wrote, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* is a one-horse race… Biz on [fourth] Sat indicates it has the stamina to hit ₹ 75 cr and *perhaps* ₹ 100 cr… [Week 4] Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 57.90 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Having a look at its first-week box office figures, Kantara opened up with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market. Moreover, on its first Monday, 17 October, the film collected 1.75 Cr. net in the Hindi market despite the reduction in ticket rates which was an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collections as compared to its first day.

With 1.88 Cr. net on 18 October, Tuesday, and 1.95 Cr. net on 19 October, Wednesday, the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. net in the Hindi market on 20 October, Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. net in the Hindi Market on 21 October, Friday. On 22 October, Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. net and 2.65 Cr. net on 23 October, Sunday.

For the unversed, Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.